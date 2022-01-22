By Nigel Simon





T&T’s Felicia King controls the ball while Peru's Paloma Larranaga takes a tumble while putting in a tackle during their second Group B match of the 2022 Women’s Pan American Cup at the Prince of Wales Country Club, La Reina, Santiago, Chile on Friday. T&T won 2-0. Photo: PAHF. Jaramillo Rodrigo



Long Island University duo, Kaitlyn Olton and Felicia “Chucky” King scored a second-half goal each as T&T Calypso Stickwomen dominated Peru 2-0 in their second Group B match of the Pan American Cup at the Prince of Wales Country Club, La Reina, Santiago, Chile on Friday.



