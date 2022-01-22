S2022 Pan Am Cup - 22 January
Santiago (CHI)
All times GMT -4
Men
22 Jan 2022 14:00 MEX v TTO (Pool B)
22 Jan 2022 16:15 USA v CAN (Pool B)
22 Jan 2022 18:30 CHI v ARG (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|3
|2
|Chile
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|3
|2
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|4
|Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|-10
|0
Women
21 Jan 2022 14:00 PER v TTO (Pool B) 1 - 2
21 Jan 2022 16:15 USA v CAN (Pool B) 3 - 1
21 Jan 2022 18:30 CHI v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 4
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|6
|2
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|1
|18
|6
|2
|Canada
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3
|12
|3
|3
|Trinidad & Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|-15
|3
|4
|Peru
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|-15
|0