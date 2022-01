By Washington Onyango





Kenya Hockey Men at the City Park Hockey Stadium set to travel to Ghana to represent the Country at the Africa Cup of Nations from 17-23rd January 2022. Jan 13, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



National men's hockey team will on Saturday play Egypt in one of the semi-finals of Africa Cup of Nations at Theodosia Ukoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana.