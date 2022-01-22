South Africa and Kenya met in Ghana for a semi-final battle that would decide one of the two places in the 2022 African Hockey Cup of Nations final. The two sides last met in Stellenbosch in 2019 at the African Hockey Road to Tokyo, where the South Africans won 3-0. The South Africans had added support from South African High Commissioner to Ghana Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason, who greeted teams at the Stadium before the match got underway. Her Excellency was joined by SA Hockey President and Vice-President Deon Morgan and Lwandile Simelane respectively.



