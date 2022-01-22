Accra, Ghana



All times GMT



Men



21 Jan 2022 09:00 NAM v UGA (5th - 7th) 2 - 3



22 Jan 2022 11:00 GHA v UGA (5th - 6th)

22 Jan 2022 13:15 RSA v NGR (Semi-final)

22 Jan 2022 15:30 EGY v KEN (Semi-final)

Women



21 Jan 2022 11:15 NAM v ZAM (5th - 8th place) 2 - 2 (3 - 2 SO)

21 Jan 2022 13:30 NGR v UGA (5th - 8th place) 4 - 0

21 Jan 2022 15:45 RSA v KEN (Semi-final) 4 - 0

21 Jan 2022 18:00 GHA v ZIM (Semi-final) 2 - 1



