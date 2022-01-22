2022 Africa Cup of Nations - 22 January
Accra, Ghana
All times GMT
Men
21 Jan 2022 09:00 NAM v UGA (5th - 7th) 2 - 3
22 Jan 2022 11:00 GHA v UGA (5th - 6th)
22 Jan 2022 13:15 RSA v NGR (Semi-final)
22 Jan 2022 15:30 EGY v KEN (Semi-final)
Women
21 Jan 2022 11:15 NAM v ZAM (5th - 8th place) 2 - 2 (3 - 2 SO)
21 Jan 2022 13:30 NGR v UGA (5th - 8th place) 4 - 0
21 Jan 2022 15:45 RSA v KEN (Semi-final) 4 - 0
21 Jan 2022 18:00 GHA v ZIM (Semi-final) 2 - 1
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre