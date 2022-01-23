Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

ndia Eye Semifinal Spot Against Lowly-Ranked Japan

Published on Sunday, 23 January 2022
IIndia started their campaign in the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022 with a 9-0 drubbing against Indonesia in Muscat.


The Indians would aim for another goal-fest when they face Japan in Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2022. - Hockey India

Their campaign off to a resounding start, defending champions India will look to carry on the momentum when they take on a lower-ranked Japan in their second Pool A match at the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022 in Muscat on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

