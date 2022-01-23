Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Big match today for India at Muscat

Published on Sunday, 23 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
View Comments

K. ARUMUGAM



“We are a new bunch of players with huge potential to do well on international scene”. This is how Japan’s new chief coach New Zealander Jude Menezes described about his team that will face biggest challenge in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Muscat. Oman. Two surprise teams of the contemporary women’s hockey scene – reigning Asian Games  gold medallists Japan and Tokyo Olympics surprise pack India – will view today in their second match in Pool a. Earlier on the opening day, India stemrolled Malaysia for a fluent 9-0 win while Japan struck a decent 6-0 win over Singapore.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.