K. ARUMUGAM







“We are a new bunch of players with huge potential to do well on international scene”. This is how Japan’s new chief coach New Zealander Jude Menezes described about his team that will face biggest challenge in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Muscat. Oman. Two surprise teams of the contemporary women’s hockey scene – reigning Asian Games gold medallists Japan and Tokyo Olympics surprise pack India – will view today in their second match in Pool a. Earlier on the opening day, India stemrolled Malaysia for a fluent 9-0 win while Japan struck a decent 6-0 win over Singapore.



