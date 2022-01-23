Muscat



All Times GMT +4



22 Jan 2022 17:00 KOR v CHN (Pool B) 4 - 0

22 Jan 2022 19:00 THA v INA (Pool B) 4 - 0

23 Jan 2022 17:00 MAS v SGP (Pool A)

23 Jan 2022 19:00 JPN v IND (Pool A)

Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 1 1 0 0 9 0 9 3 2 Japan 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3 3 Singapore 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0 4 Malaysia 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Korea 2 2 0 0 11 0 11 6 2 China 2 1 0 1 6 5 1 3 3 Thailand 2 1 0 1 5 6 -1 3 4 Indonesia 2 0 0 2 0 11 -11 0

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre