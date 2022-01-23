Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

USMNT With Key Win Over Top-10 Ranked Canada at PAC

Published on Sunday, 23 January 2022
IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS/RODRIGO JARAMILLO, HOCKEY CHILE & COURTNEY HAZY

SANTIAGO, Chile – In their second Pool B game of the 2022 Pan American Cup, the No. 22 U.S. Men’s National Team met familiar opponent No. 10 Canada at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile. Having just faced each other in December, USA took the lead just before the half and added another in the fourth but not before a persistent Canada cut the margin. USA held on for the 2-1 win, marking the first time the red, white and blue has beaten Canada in an international competition in more than 10 years.

