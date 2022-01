by Walter Alibey





T&T's hockey men celebrate a goal against Mexico yesterday during their Pan Am Cup match in Santiago, Chile as Mexico's Daniel Castillo walks away. T&T suffered a 4-2 defeat. PICTURE COURTESY WORLDSPORTSPICS



T&T's chances of a place at the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup were dashed when they went down to Mexico 4-2 at the Pan American Cup Challenge in Santiago, Chile on Saturday.