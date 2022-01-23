Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2022 Pan Am Cup - 23 January

Published on Sunday, 23 January 2022 10:00
View Comments

Santiago (CHI)

All times GMT -4

Men

22 Jan 2022 14:00     MEX v TTO (Pool B)     4 - 2
22 Jan 2022 16:15     USA v CAN (Pool B)     2 - 1
22 Jan 2022 18:30     CHI v ARG (Pool A)       2 - 3

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Argentina 2 2 0 0 13 2 11 6
2 Chile 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0
3 Brazil 1 0 0 1 0 10 -10 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 United States 2 2 0 0 6 4 2 6
2 Canada 2 1 0 1 12 3 9 3
3 Mexico 2 1 0 1 5 13 -8 3
4 Trinidad & Tobago 2 0 0 2 5 8 -3 0

Women

23 Jan 2022 14:00     CAN v TTO (Pool B)    
23 Jan 2022 16:15     PER v USA (Pool B)    
23 Jan 2022 18:30     URU v CHI (Pool A)    

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Argentina 2 2 0 0 10 0 10 6
2 Chile 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0
3 Uruguay 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 United States 2 2 0 0 19 1 18 6
2 Canada 2 1 0 1 15 3 12 3
3 Trinidad & Tobago 2 1 0 1 2 17 -15 3
4 Peru 2 0 0 2 1 16 -15 0

FIH Match Centre

