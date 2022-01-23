2022 Pan Am Cup - 23 January
Santiago (CHI)
All times GMT -4
Men
22 Jan 2022 14:00 MEX v TTO (Pool B) 4 - 2
22 Jan 2022 16:15 USA v CAN (Pool B) 2 - 1
22 Jan 2022 18:30 CHI v ARG (Pool A) 2 - 3
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2
|11
|6
|2
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Canada
|2
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3
|9
|3
|3
|Mexico
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|13
|-8
|3
|4
|Trinidad & Tobago
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|0
Women
23 Jan 2022 14:00 CAN v TTO (Pool B)
23 Jan 2022 16:15 PER v USA (Pool B)
23 Jan 2022 18:30 URU v CHI (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|6
|2
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|1
|18
|6
|2
|Canada
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3
|12
|3
|3
|Trinidad & Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|-15
|3
|4
|Peru
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|-15
|0