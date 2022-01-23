Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

2022 Africa Cup of Nations - 23 January

Published on Sunday, 23 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

Accra, Ghana

All times GMT

Men

22 Jan 2022 11:00     GHA v UGA (5th - 6th)      6 - 1
22 Jan 2022 13:15     RSA v NGR (Semi-final)    7 - 0
22 Jan 2022 15:30     EGY v KEN (Semi-final)     5 - 1

23 Jan 2022 14:15     NGR v KEN (3rd - 4th place)
23 Jan 2022 18:45     RSA v EGY (Final)    

Women

23 Jan 2022 07:30     ZAM v UGA (7th - 8th place)
23 Jan 2022 09:45     NAM v NGR (5th - 6th place)
23 Jan 2022 12:00     KEN v ZIM (3rd - 4th place)
23 Jan 2022 16:30     RSA v GHA (Final)    

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.