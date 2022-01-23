Accra, Ghana



All times GMT



Men



22 Jan 2022 11:00 GHA v UGA (5th - 6th) 6 - 1

22 Jan 2022 13:15 RSA v NGR (Semi-final) 7 - 0

22 Jan 2022 15:30 EGY v KEN (Semi-final) 5 - 1



23 Jan 2022 14:15 NGR v KEN (3rd - 4th place)

23 Jan 2022 18:45 RSA v EGY (Final)



Women



23 Jan 2022 07:30 ZAM v UGA (7th - 8th place)

23 Jan 2022 09:45 NAM v NGR (5th - 6th place)

23 Jan 2022 12:00 KEN v ZIM (3rd - 4th place)

23 Jan 2022 16:30 RSA v GHA (Final)



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



