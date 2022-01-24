Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EuroHockey Indoor Championship II 2022 (W) -Final

Published on Monday, 24 January 2022
Ourense, Spain


All Times GMT +1

23 Jan 2022 10:00     BEL v SUI (Pool A)     3 - 3
23 Jan 2022 11:30     POL v SCO (Pool A)     3 - 1
23 Jan 2022 13:00     ESP v IRL (Pool A)     4 - 0   

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Spain 5 4 0 1 24 12 12 12
2 Belgium 5 3 2 0 26 12 14 11
3 Poland 5 3 1 1 17 9 8 10
4 Switzerland 5 1 2 2 12 18 -6 5
5 Scotland 5 1 1 3 10 19 -9 4
6 Ireland 5 0 0 5 6 25 -19 0

