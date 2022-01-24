EuroHockey Indoor Championship II 2022 (W) -Final
Ourense, Spain
All Times GMT +1
23 Jan 2022 10:00 BEL v SUI (Pool A) 3 - 3
23 Jan 2022 11:30 POL v SCO (Pool A) 3 - 1
23 Jan 2022 13:00 ESP v IRL (Pool A) 4 - 0
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|5
|4
|0
|1
|24
|12
|12
|12
|2
|Belgium
|5
|3
|2
|0
|26
|12
|14
|11
|3
|Poland
|5
|3
|1
|1
|17
|9
|8
|10
|4
|Switzerland
|5
|1
|2
|2
|12
|18
|-6
|5
|5
|Scotland
|5
|1
|1
|3
|10
|19
|-9
|4
|6
|Ireland
|5
|0
|0
|5
|6
|25
|-19
|0