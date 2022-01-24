K. ARUMUGAM







India are the top seeded team among the eight Asian teams assembled here to either win the Cup – or achieving the another objective of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. However, the Japanese had other ideas and handed down India a rather humiliating 0-2 defeat today at Qaboos turf. Indian chief coach Janneke Schopman is not happy with the result. The Dutch had shared her thoughts exclusively with www.stick2hockey.com. Before that, she had a long discussion with the team especially with captain Savita. Gist of what she explained:



