Defending champion India was stunned 0-2 by reigning Asian Games gold-medallist Japan in its second Pool A match





India vs Japan (Source: Hockey India)



Defending champion India was stunned 0-2 by reigning Asian Games gold-medallist Japan in its second Pool A match of the Women's Asia Cup in Muscat on Sunday. Japan scored through Naga Yuri (2nd minute) and Saki Tanaka (42nd minute) to stun the Indians.