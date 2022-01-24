Women's Asia Cup 2022 - 24 January
Muscat
All Times GMT +4
23 Jan 2022 17:00 MAS v SGP (Pool A) 2 - 0
23 Jan 2022 19:00 JPN v IND (Pool A) 2 - 0
24 Jan 2022 13:00 CHN v INA (Pool B)
24 Jan 2022 15:00 THA v KOR (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Japan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|6
|2
|India
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|2
|7
|3
|3
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|-7
|3
|3
|Singapore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Korea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|6
|2
|China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Thailand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|4
|Indonesia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|-11
|0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre