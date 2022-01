IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS/RODRIGO JARAMILLO



SANTIAGO, Chile – In their final pool match of the 2022 Pan American Cup (PAC), the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 34 Peru. Eight different athletes contributed to the 20-0 score, powered by six from Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), to secure the top finish in Pool B and automatic advancement to the semifinals.