by Walter Alibey





T&T hockey player, Saarah Olton, third from left, battles for the ball during their Pan Am Cup match against Canada yesterday in Santiago, Chile. First from left, Felicia King watches on. PICTURE COURTESY WORLDSPORTSPICS



T&T's stick women were at the end of a demoralizing 13-0 defeat by Canada on Sunday, when action continued in the Pan American Hockey Cup Challenge in Santiago, Chile, however, they still progressed to the next round.