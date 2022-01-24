2022 Pan Am Cup - 24 January
Santiago (CHI)
All times GMT -4
Men
24 Jan 2022 14:00 CAN v TTO (Pool B)
24 Jan 2022 16:15 MEX v USA (Pool B)
24 Jan 2022 18:30 BRA v CHI (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2
|11
|6
|2
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Canada
|2
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3
|9
|3
|3
|Mexico
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|13
|-8
|3
|4
|Trinidad & Tobago
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|0
Women
23 Jan 2022 14:00 CAN v TTO (Pool B) 13 - 0
23 Jan 2022 16:15 PER v USA (Pool B) 0 - 20
23 Jan 2022 18:30 URU v CHI (Pool A) 0 - 4
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|6
|2
|Chile
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|3
|3
|0
|0
|39
|1
|38
|9
|2
|Canada
|3
|2
|0
|1
|28
|3
|25
|6
|3
|Trinidad & Tobago
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|30
|-28
|3
|4
|Peru
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|36
|-35
|0