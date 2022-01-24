Accra, Ghana



All times GMT



Men



23 Jan 2022 14:15 NGR v KEN (3rd - 4th place) 4 - 2

23 Jan 2022 18:45 RSA v EGY (Final) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 1)



Final Positions



1. South Africa (Qualified for the World Cup 2023)

2. Egypt

3. Nigeria

4. Kenya

5. Ghana

6. Uganda

7. Namibia



Women



23 Jan 2022 07:30 ZAM v UGA (7th - 8th place) 2 - 1

23 Jan 2022 09:45 NAM v NGR (5th - 6th place) 1 - 0

23 Jan 2022 12:00 KEN v ZIM (3rd - 4th place) 0 - 0 (SO 3 - 1)

23 Jan 2022 16:30 RSA v GHA (Final) 2 - 1



Final Positions



1. South Africa (Qualified for the World Cup 2022)

2. Ghana

3. Kenya

4. Zimbabwe

5. Namibia

6. Nigeria

7. Zambia

8. Uganda



