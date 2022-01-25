Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian men's hockey team announces 33-member core group for 2022

Published on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13
The 33-member core group features a mix of veteran stars such as skipper Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh.


The Indian men's hockey team with coach Graham Reid (Hockey India)

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Senior Men core probable group who will play major International Tournaments this year starting with the FIH Hockey Pro League starting next month. The 33 players were chosen following a three-week camp for a group of 60 players who were called-up to SAI, Bengaluru basis their performances in various Hockey India Annual National Tournaments.

