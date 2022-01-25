



After the announcement made by the Canadian Federation on Tuesday to give up their participation in the Pro League due to the global health situation, the FIH is currently looking for a new candidate to replace the North Americans for this 3rd edition of the men’s competition. “ The goal is indeed for Canada to be replaced. We follow the same logic as before, namely that we contact the teams according to their positions in the world ranking. France is therefore indeed one of the nations approached ”, confirmed to us, this afternoon, the International Hockey Federation.



