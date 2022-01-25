Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

France invited to the Pro League?

Published on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15
View Comments



After the announcement made by the Canadian Federation on Tuesday to give up their participation in the Pro League due to the global health situation, the FIH is currently looking for a new candidate to replace the North Americans for this 3rd edition of the men’s competition. “ The goal is indeed for Canada to be replaced. We follow the same logic as before, namely that we contact the teams according to their positions in the world ranking. France is therefore indeed one of the nations approached ”, confirmed to us, this afternoon, the International Hockey Federation.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.