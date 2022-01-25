India put their 2-0 loss to Japan in their last match behind and dished out a well-coordinated display on Monday to steamroll Singapore.



Members of the India women's hockey team celebrate after scoring against Singapore in the Women's Asia Cup meeting in Muscat. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia



Muscat: Gurjit Kaur slammed a hat-trick while Monika and Jyoti scored a brace each as defending champions India spanked lowly Singapore 9-1 to register their second win in Pool A and qualify for the semi-finals of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Muscat on Monday.



