Gurjit Kaur scored a hat-trick and five other players too netted goals. The Indian hockey team also sealed a spot for the Women's Hockey World Cup, to be played in July.



By Rahul Venkat





Picture by Hockey India



India advanced to the semi-finals of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022 with a 9-1 victory over Singapore at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Monday.