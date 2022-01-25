Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian Women formalise their eighth entry for the World Cup

Published on Tuesday, 25 January 2022
K. ARUMUGAM



India qualified for the 2022 World Cup after it made it to the semifinal of the ongoing Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman. Having defeated both South Eastern Asian teams, Malaysia in the opener and Singapore on its third and last pool match today, India landed second in its pool behind Japan. Since Asia has a giant proportion of qualification — four out of eight teams competing in the Asia Cup – India has formalized its entry for Spain-Netherlands.

