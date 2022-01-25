K. ARUMUGAM







India qualified for the 2022 World Cup after it made it to the semifinal of the ongoing Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman. Having defeated both South Eastern Asian teams, Malaysia in the opener and Singapore on its third and last pool match today, India landed second in its pool behind Japan. Since Asia has a giant proportion of qualification — four out of eight teams competing in the Asia Cup – India has formalized its entry for Spain-Netherlands.



