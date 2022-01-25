Women's Asia Cup 2022 - 25 January
Muscat
All Times GMT +4
23 Jan 2022 17:00 MAS v SGP (Pool A) 2 - 0
23 Jan 2022 19:00 JPN v IND (Pool A) 2 - 0
24 Jan 2022 13:00 CHN v INA (Pool B) 7 - 0
24 Jan 2022 15:00 THA v KOR (Pool B) 0 - 6
24 Jan 2022 17:00 MAS v JPN (Pool A) 0 - 8
24 Jan 2022 19:00 IND v SGP (Pool A) 9 - 1
25 January is a rest day
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Japan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0
|16
|9
|2
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|18
|3
|15
|6
|3
|Malaysia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|17
|-15
|3
|4
|Singapore
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|17
|-16
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Korea
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|0
|17
|9
|2
|China
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|5
|8
|6
|3
|Thailand
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|12
|-7
|3
|4
|Indonesia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|18
|-18
|0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre