Muscat



All Times GMT +4



23 Jan 2022 17:00 MAS v SGP (Pool A) 2 - 0

23 Jan 2022 19:00 JPN v IND (Pool A) 2 - 0



24 Jan 2022 13:00 CHN v INA (Pool B) 7 - 0

24 Jan 2022 15:00 THA v KOR (Pool B) 0 - 6

24 Jan 2022 17:00 MAS v JPN (Pool A) 0 - 8

24 Jan 2022 19:00 IND v SGP (Pool A) 9 - 1



25 January is a rest day



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Japan 3 3 0 0 16 0 16 9 2 India 3 2 0 1 18 3 15 6 3 Malaysia 3 1 0 2 2 17 -15 3 4 Singapore 3 0 0 3 1 17 -16 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Korea 3 3 0 0 17 0 17 9 2 China 3 2 0 1 13 5 8 6 3 Thailand 3 1 0 2 5 12 -7 3 4 Indonesia 3 0 0 3 0 18 -18 0

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



