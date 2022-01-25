T&T hockey women face Chile in play-off match on Tuesday



Vidia Ramphal





Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Malcolm Baptiste (left) and defender Aidan de Gannes attempt to keep a shot from scoring during their match against Canada on Monday at the Pan Am Cup in Santiago, Chile. (Photo credit - WorldSportsPics This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )



Trinidad and Tobago's men's hockey team went down 5-2 to Canada on Monday, their third straight defeat at the Pan Am Cup in Santiago, Chile.



