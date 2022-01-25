Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Calypso Stickmen bow out India World Cup qualifiers

Published on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13
View Comments

By Nigel Simon


T&T senior men’s hockey team goalkeeper Andrey Rocke makes a foot save while team-mate Aidan de Gannes looks on during their men’s Pan American Cup Pool B against Canada at the Prince of Wales Country Club, La Reina, Santiago, Chile yesterday. Canada won 5-2. Photo: PAHF.

T&T senior men's hockey squad bowed out of contention for a spot at the 2023 FIH Odisha World Cup in India after a third straight defeat in Pool B of the Pan American Cup at the Prince of Wales Country Club, La Reina, Santiago, Chile on Monday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.