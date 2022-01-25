Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Canada concludes pool play action with win over Trinidad and Tobago

Published on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13
Red Caribou comes back in second half to win 5-2 and move onto crossover round


Feature Photo: Oscar Muñoz Badilla

Tied 2-2 at halftime, Trinidad and Tobago was looking to challenge the Canadian side after putting two goals past Antoni Kindler in the second quarter. Despite efforts to find their first win, two more goals from Gordon Johnston and another from Matthew Barnett would guarantee the Red Caribou’s spot in the next stage of the Pan American Cup.

