IMAGE TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS/RODRIGO JARAMILLO



SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 22 U.S. Men’s National Team met No. 29 Mexico in their final pool match of the 2022 Pan American Cup (PAC). Scoreless after the first quarter, USA broke things open in the remaining frames to go on and win 7-1 as well as secure the top finish in Pool B and automatic advancement to the semifinals.