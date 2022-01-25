2022 Pan Am Cup - 25 January
Santiago (CHI)
All times GMT -4
Men
24 Jan 2022 14:00 CAN v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 2
24 Jan 2022 16:15 MEX v USA (Pool B) 1 - 7
24 Jan 2022 18:30 BRA v CHI (Pool A) 0 - 5
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2
|11
|6
|2
|Chile
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Brazil
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|-15
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|5
|8
|9
|2
|Canada
|3
|2
|0
|1
|17
|5
|12
|6
|3
|Mexico
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|20
|-14
|3
|4
|Trinidad & Tobago
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|13
|-6
|0
Women
25 Jan 2022 16:00 CAN v URU (Cross-Over 2)
25 Jan 2022 18:30 CHI v TTO (Cross-Over 1)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|6
|2
|Chile
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|3
|3
|0
|0
|39
|1
|38
|9
|2
|Canada
|3
|2
|0
|1
|28
|3
|25
|6
|3
|Trinidad & Tobago
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|30
|-28
|3
|4
|Peru
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|36
|-35
|0