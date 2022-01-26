Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Focussed on winning Asian Games to qualify for Paris Olympics - PR Sreejesh

Published on Wednesday, 26 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
He said that a lot of youngsters will be given opportunities in a hectic year for the team


P R Sreejesh

Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Tuesday said the Indian men's hockey side's main focus is qualifying for the Paris Olympics by winning the Asian Games this year besides giving opportunities to youngsters. He said that a lot of youngsters will be given opportunities in a hectic year for the team in which it will compete in marquee events like the Commonwealth Games and Asiad.

