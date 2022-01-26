Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

France to join Men’s FIH Hockey Pro League

Published on Wednesday, 26 January 2022
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to announce that France will join the third edition of the Men’s FIH Hockey Pro League. After Canada eventually pulled out due to COVID-related issues, FIH had contacted the next best teams, according to the FIH World Rankings, to invite one of them to replace Canada. France have accepted the invitation and, as the highest-ranked team having done so, will join the global home-and-away league – ‘Hockey at its Best’ - for this season.

