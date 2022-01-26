Any lapse in concentration can dash the Tokyo Olympics fourth-placed side's title hopes.



Members of the India women's hockey team. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia



Muscat: Their campaign back on track after a below-par outing against Japan in the pool stages, defending champions India would look for an error-free outing against Korea in the semi-finals of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament on Wednesday.



