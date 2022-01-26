First crossover match with Uruguay ends 1-1 (3-0) in nail-biting fashion





Feature Photo: Oscar Muñoz Badilla



Just nine minutes into the match, Sara McManus struck the ball deep into the penalty circle and was met by Elise Wong’s stick, knocking it past the Uruguayan goalkeeper for the 1-0 lead. However, the celebration wouldn’t last long as Uruguay went on to equalize off a penalty corner. It was one of nine corners that Canada would have to defend throughout a game that ended in a nail-biting fashion.



