Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Wolf Pack advances to semifinals after shootout shutout

Published on Wednesday, 26 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

First crossover match with Uruguay ends 1-1 (3-0) in nail-biting fashion


Feature Photo: Oscar Muñoz Badilla

Just nine minutes into the match, Sara McManus struck the ball deep into the penalty circle and was met by Elise Wong’s stick, knocking it past the Uruguayan goalkeeper for the 1-0 lead. However, the celebration wouldn’t last long as Uruguay went on to equalize off a penalty corner. It was one of nine corners that Canada would have to defend throughout a game that ended in a nail-biting fashion.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.