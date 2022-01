by Rachael Thompson-King





BALL SCREENING T&T hockey player and team captain Avion Ashton screens the ball from her Canadian opponent during their final Pool B, Pan Am Cup match on Sunday in Santiago, Chile. PICTURE COURTESY WORLDSPORTSPICS



T&T women’s hockey team will play for fifth place at the 2022 Women’s Pan American Cup, after falling to a huge 11-0 defeat to Chile on Tuesday at the Prince of Wales Country Club, La Reina, Santiago, Chile.