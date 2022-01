Hockey legend, Charanjit Singh, under whose captaincy the Indian men's hockey team won gold medal in 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics, passed away at his house in Una on Thursday.





By Md Imtiaz



Hockey legend, Charanjit Singh, under whose captaincy the Indian men's hockey team won the gold medal in the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics, passed away at his house in Una on Thursday.