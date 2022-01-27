India started brightly and took the lead in the 28th minute through Vandana Katariya before Korea made a brilliant comeback after the change of ends and scored thrice through skipper Enubi Cheon (31st), Seung Ju Lee (45th) and Hyejin Cho (47th) to stun the holders.





If the first two quarters belonged to India, the Koreans dominated the game after the half time break. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia



Muscat: The Indian women's hockey team's hopes of defending the Asia Cup title went up in smoke as Korea secured a come-from-behind 2-3 win to qualify for the final of the continental event at the Sultan Qaboos Complex in Muscat on Wednesday.



