K. ARUMUGAM







Savita’s Indian team caved into the South Korean precision in the first semifinal of the tenth Asia Cup in Muscat. The Korean’s led by ebullient forward Eunbi Cheon were struggling but were surprisingly given enough elbow room to manouvre and even got a gift-like brace of goals due to sloppy Indian goalkeeping. The defending champions India lost the semis with a fighting score of 2-3.