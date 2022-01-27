Red Caribou secures ticket to Pan American Cup semifinals
Four goals in four quarters gives Canada the advantage over Brazil
Feature Photo: Oscar Muñoz Badilla
The Men’s National Team is now one step closer to World Cup qualification following their 4-0 win over Brazil. In a day of crossover matches, Canada needed the victory to advance to the Pan American Cup semifinals, where the winner will face Argentina on Friday. A goal in each quarter all but guaranteed their advancement before the final whistle.