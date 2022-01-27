Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Red Caribou secures ticket to Pan American Cup semifinals

Published on Thursday, 27 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

Four goals in four quarters gives Canada the advantage over Brazil


Feature Photo: Oscar Muñoz Badilla

The Men’s National Team is now one step closer to World Cup qualification following their 4-0 win over Brazil. In a day of crossover matches, Canada needed the victory to advance to the Pan American Cup semifinals, where the winner will face Argentina on Friday. A goal in each quarter all but guaranteed their advancement before the final whistle.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.