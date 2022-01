Gurbux Singh remembered his 1964 Olympics gold medal winning Indian hockey team captain Charanjit Sngh as a down-to-earth person and a compact player.



Y.B.Sarangi





File picture of Gurbux Singh. - The Hindu Archives



Gurbux Singh remembered his 1964 Olympics gold medal winning Indian hockey team captain Charanjit Sngh as a down-to-earth person and a compact player.