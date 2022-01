Manpreet Singh will captain a 20-member squad for the four matches in South Africa. The team also includes debutants Jugraj Singh and Abhishek.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Picture by Hockey India



Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will return to the Indian men’s hockey team for the four FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches in Potchefstroom, South Africa in February. The 33-year-old veteran was rested for last month’s Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka.