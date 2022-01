IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS/RODRIGO JARAMILLO



SANTIAGO, Chile – In a tight game with World Cup qualification on the line, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team faced hosts No. 17 Chile in the 2022 Pan American Cup (PAC) Semifinals. Through a steady first half, USA fought back from being a goal down to find the equalizer with 1:30 to go in regulation but fell in the shootout, 0-2.