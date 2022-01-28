Women - Semi-final - Argentina vs. Canada: 3-0





It was a game of important milestones as Argentina beat Canada 3-0 in the first women’s semifinal of the Pan American Cup. The game qualified the Leonas for the 2022 World Cup, while Canada will have to win the bronze medal for their first World Cup appearance since 1994. It was also a celebrated game for Argentina’s Maria Granatto and Agostina Alonso who celebrated their 150th and 100th international caps, respectively.



