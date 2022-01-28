Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Pan American Cups - Day 9 - Women Semi-final

Published on Friday, 28 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments

Women - Semi-final - Argentina vs. Canada: 3-0


USA v CHI (Photo: Oscar Muñoz Badilla)

It was a game of important milestones as Argentina beat Canada 3-0 in the first women’s semifinal of the Pan American Cup. The game qualified the Leonas for the 2022 World Cup, while Canada will have to win the bronze medal for their first World Cup appearance since 1994. It was also a celebrated game for Argentina’s Maria Granatto and Agostina Alonso who celebrated their 150th and 100th international caps, respectively.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.