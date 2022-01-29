Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Jugraj Singh: Exciting Drag-Flicking Hope for India

Published on Saturday, 29 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
Indian men’s hockey team’s drag-flicking department did suffer a setback when vastly experienced Rupinder Pal Singh announced his international retirement after the bronze-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign. The arrival of highly talented Indian Navy drag-flicker Jugraj Singh in the 33 core national probables exudes hope that the team’s drag-flicking cupboard will be further shored up. It’s a sweet coincidence that he shares the name of another exceptionally talented drag-flicker whose international hockey career was cut short by a 2003 road accident.

