



Indian men’s hockey team’s drag-flicking department did suffer a setback when vastly experienced Rupinder Pal Singh announced his international retirement after the bronze-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign. The arrival of highly talented Indian Navy drag-flicker Jugraj Singh in the 33 core national probables exudes hope that the team’s drag-flicking cupboard will be further shored up. It’s a sweet coincidence that he shares the name of another exceptionally talented drag-flicker whose international hockey career was cut short by a 2003 road accident.



