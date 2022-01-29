Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid said the setback came as a reality check for the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winners





till smarting from the semifinal exit at the Asia Champions Trophy, Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid on Friday said the setback came as a reality check for the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winners ahead of a busy calendar year. Defending champions India were stunned 3-5 by Japan in the semifinal of the ACT in Dhaka last month. "It's always difficult. You have to be put in situations. Everybody including myself hated that semifinal loss to Japan in ACT. No one likes to experience something like that. But sometimes you have to experience that to learn from it," Reid said in a virtual press conference.



