Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

5 T&T hockey players test positive

Published on Saturday, 29 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

by Walter Alibey


T&T captain Avion Ashton attempts to control the ball under pressure from Chile’s Manuela Urroz in their 2022 Women’s Pan American Cup quarterfinal at the Prince of Wales Country Club, La Reina, Santiago, Chile on Tuesday. Chile won 11-0. Photo: PAHF.

Five T&T women hockey players have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) yesterday and that meant that the team finished sixth overall at the Pan American Hockey Challenge Cup Tournament in Santiago, Chile.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.