by Walter Alibey





T&T captain Avion Ashton attempts to control the ball under pressure from Chile’s Manuela Urroz in their 2022 Women’s Pan American Cup quarterfinal at the Prince of Wales Country Club, La Reina, Santiago, Chile on Tuesday. Chile won 11-0. Photo: PAHF.



Five T&T women hockey players have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) yesterday and that meant that the team finished sixth overall at the Pan American Hockey Challenge Cup Tournament in Santiago, Chile.



