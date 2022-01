IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS/RODRIGO JARAMILLO & Hockey Chile/Carmen Donosoo



SANTIAGO, Chile – In an even contest that could have gone either team’s way, the No. 22 U.S. Men’s National Team took on hosts No. 27 Chile in the 2022 Pan American Cup (PAC) Semifinals. Scoreless through regulation, Chile defeated USA in the shootout 3-1, dashing the red, white and blue’s chances of World Cup qualification.