Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Pan American Cups - Day 10 - Men

Published on Saturday, 29 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

Semi-final


USA v CHI (Photo: WorldSportsPics This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.)

Men - Semi-final - Argentina vs. Canada : 5-2

Argentina powered their way to a 5-2 semifinal win over Canada to punch their ticket to the 2022 World Cup hosted later this year in India. This is the first time since 1971 that Canada has not been in a Pan American Cup or Games final. The Red Caribou were on the hunt for a third World Cup appearance since 2010 but their fourth quarter goals were not enough to over throw the two-time defending Pan Am Cup champs.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.