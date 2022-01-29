Semi-final





Men - Semi-final - Argentina vs. Canada : 5-2



Argentina powered their way to a 5-2 semifinal win over Canada to punch their ticket to the 2022 World Cup hosted later this year in India. This is the first time since 1971 that Canada has not been in a Pan American Cup or Games final. The Red Caribou were on the hunt for a third World Cup appearance since 2010 but their fourth quarter goals were not enough to over throw the two-time defending Pan Am Cup champs.



