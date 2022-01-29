



The Indian women’s hockey team’s attenting-grabbing fourth place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics triggered soaring expectations from their ardent fans. The fans’ expectations were so lofty that they would have settled for nothing other than the girls crowning themselves in glory in the 9th Women’s Asia Cup at Muscat. The general line of thought that if the team can finish among the world’s top four teams at the Olympics, they can put it across Asian counterparts like Japan, South Korea, and China without breaking much sweat or at least, do all it takes to win the tournament.



