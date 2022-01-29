Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Indian Hockey Eves’ Bronze Win Augurs Well for Pro Hockey League Campaign

Published on Saturday, 29 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments



The Indian women’s hockey team’s attenting-grabbing fourth place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics triggered soaring expectations from their ardent fans. The fans’ expectations were so lofty that they would have settled for nothing other than the girls crowning themselves in glory in the 9th Women’s Asia Cup at Muscat. The general line of thought that if the team can finish among the world’s top four teams at the Olympics, they can put it across Asian counterparts like Japan, South Korea, and China without breaking much sweat or at least, do all it takes to win the tournament.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.